Jill Biden to lead U.S. delegation to Tokyo Olympics

First lady Jill Biden will lead the U.S. delegation to the Tokyo Olympics and attend the opening ceremony.

She will be part of a limited crowd at the ceremony at Olympic Stadium on July 23 because of an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and surrounding areas.

Fans will not be allowed to attend most Olympic events as a fourth state of emergency has been declared. The Games were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus.

When President Joe Biden was vice president, the couple led the U.S. delegation to the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

This will be Jill Biden’s first solo international trip since she became first lady in January.

George W. Bush was the last sitting president to lead the delegation, doing so in Beijing in 2008.

–Field Level Media

