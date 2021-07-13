Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARION...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND LAMAR COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Amory to near Caledonia to near Ethelsville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Winfield, Fayette, Vernon, Sulligent, Guin, Hackleburg, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Detroit, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Weston, Bluff, Blooming Grove, Lamar County Airport, Brinn, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews and Bedford.