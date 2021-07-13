Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Refugio, Victoria by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Refugio; Victoria A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN VICTORIA AND NORTH CENTRAL REFUGIO COUNTIES At 1246 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over McFaddin, moving north at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include McFaddin. This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 586 and 602. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
