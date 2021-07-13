Cancel
Military

Military Removes Training Document Conflating Socialists With Terrorists

By Ken Klippenstein
The Intercept
The Intercept
 12 days ago
The U.S. Navy has removed a training document that appeared to conflate socialists with terrorists, following The Intercept’s publication of that document on June 22. “The course manager directed the immediate removal of the “Training Guide / Assignment Sheet 2-1-2 / Introduction to Terrorism/Terrorist Operations” on June 23, and the command is conducting a focused review on terrorism-related curriculum to ensure we don’t have unintended messaging,” said Dave Hecht, a spokesperson for the chief of Navy personnel.

The Intercept

The Intercept

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

