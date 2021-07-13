Jamming At The Parrish With Morris Goldberg

The Parrish Art Museum is a partnering venue with The Jam Session, Inc., for the first annual Hamptons Jazz Fest 2021. On Friday, July 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Morris Goldberg & SafroJazz performs with special guests trumpet player Diego Urcola, and bassist Bakithi Kumalo. Both Goldberg and Kumalo recorded for Paul Simon on his 1986 Grammy-Winning Album of the Year, “Graceland.’ The event takes place outdoors on the museum’s terrace and event lawn, rain or shine. It is offered free of charge. Guests may bring their own chairs and attend the concert in person or watch the livestream on the Parrish YouTube channel.