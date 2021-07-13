Cancel
Charles Barkley’s big (losing) bet on himself, Lexi Thompson’s bold business venture and an all-time celebrity golf choke

By Alex Myers
Golf Digest
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another edition of The Grind, where we were glad to see Golf Twitter unite over something for once. All it took was a random fan walking onto a tee box at the Scottish Open and messing with Rory McIlroy’s golf bag. The first reaction was to think it must be the latest European Tour prank. (Surprisingly, not the case!) The second was to make the same joke about the fan being lucky Steve Williams wasn’t Rory’s caddie. (Guilty!) Anyway, good stuff—especially as we enter what’s always a nasty week of “Open Championship vs. British Open” debates. And here’s what else has us talking.

Insanity, we’ve been told, reportedly by Einstein, “is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” This thought should overwhelm any golfer to the point of what in literature is commonly known as “catatonia,” but what I like to call “DeChambeau, 2021 U.S. Open, Sunday, Back Nine.” More distressingly for me, though, is that Einstein never said such a thing, which seems especially remarkable since the guy with the best haircut in science history did once say, “The most incomprehensible thing about the universe is that it is comprehensible.” Thinking about that sentence long enough will make you insane.

