The Henry County Farm Bureau are working to protect and promote clean water via the ‘Farmers Grow Clean Water’ event at Lake George, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve on July 31st. Families are invited to come and participate and learn how farmers can help protect clean water. It’s one of a pair of Farm Bureau events regarding clean water and water conservation that the Henry County Farm Bureau are part of in the month of July. Katie Laleman from the Henry County Farm Bureau was our guest on Wake Up Tri-Counties on Wednesday to talk about these events and promote the upcoming Henry County Farm Bureau Golf Outing at Baker Park in Kewanee on Friday, August 13th, 2021.