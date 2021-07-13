Workers light fireworks inside Taco Bell, Tennessee officials say. Then it caught fire

A Taco Bell employee at a Nashville restaurant was arrested and charged with felony aggravated arson Monday after she and her coworkers lit up their store in fireworks, ABC News reports. Surveillance footage from July 5 captured the Courtney Mayes, 25 and a shift leader at the restaurant, and her fellow employees placing an object, presumably one of the fireworks, in a trashcan and attempting to record from their phones outside the restaurant. They soon realized they accidentally locked themselves out as the trashcan caught on fire, according to the Nashville Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but not before an estimated $30,000 worth of damage was done to the store. Fire officials expect more people will be taken into custody.