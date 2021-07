The 2021 NHL Entry Draft was completed on Friday night and was held for the second year in a row via video conference due to COVID-19 restrictions. As expected, the Buffalo Sabres selected defenceman Owen Power from the University of Michigan as the first overall pick. The Tampa Bay Lightning traded their first-round pick earlier this year to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal, which resulted in acquiring defenceman David Savard, and will have to wait until the second day of the 2021 NHL draft to make their first pick. Here’s the full results of the first round: