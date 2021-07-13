Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

He Shoots, He Scores! Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Has an Impressive Net Worth

By Life & Style Staff
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 12 days ago

Can Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend, Devin Booker, ~keep up~ with her impressive net worth? Turns out, he sure can! The NBA star is worth an estimated $50 million, according to multiple outlets. To find out how Devin makes his money, keep reading.

Devin Booker is a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns:

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native was the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after only spending one year at the University of Kentucky. Since then, Devin continues to be one of the most impressive players on his team — and in the league! According to Sportrac, his six-season earnings with the NBA total $65,032,653.

Devin’s salary has increased significantly over the years. For the 2015-16 season, he reportedly made $2,127,840 vs. $29,467,800 for the 2020-21 season. His salary is set to peak during the 2023-24 season at $36 million.

Devin Booker has endorsement deals:

To date, Devin works with both Nike and Finish Line. His endorsement deals are estimated at $6 million, per Forbes magazine.

Devin Booker has a large social media following:

Like many young athletes, Devin is an influencer in his own right. Boasting more than $4 million followers on Instagram alone, the 6-foot-5 athlete can monetize his social media content through brand deals and engagement.

While Devin’s skills on the court have certainly made him a household name, his courtship with Kendall doesn’t hurt either. The attractive couple are “getting serious” after taking their relationship public in February 2021, a source previously told Life & Style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjK4R_0avfd0BJ00
TheHapaBlonde/Shutterstock

The supermodel “definitely sees a future” with Devin, assured the insider. “They’re a lot alike. Devin knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

During the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, Kendall opened up about Devin, calling him her “boyfriend” and making it clear that she’s not “ashamed” she has a thing for basketball players.

In the past, Kendall has been romantically linked to NBA stars Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Kyle Kuzma.

Comments / 1

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#2015 Nba Draft#The Phoenix Suns#Nba Draft#Nike#Forbes#Life Style
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAhypebeast.com

Devin Booker's Elite Car Collection Is Exposed in Latest Episode of 'Tagged'

The Phoenix Suns have been dominating this season’s Finals, with two games under their belt against the Milwaukee Bucks, and standing at the forefront of this 2-0 lead is shooting guard Devin “DBook” Booker. His agility and flurry of three-pointers resulted in 31 points in Game 2, as well as 27 points in Game 1. However, on the eve of Game 3, HYPEBEAST wanted to delve into Booker’s side passion, one off the court and devoid of a basketball altogether: cars.
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker discusses 'heated' confrontation when Chris Paul joined Suns

The Phoenix Suns arguably have been the best team in all of basketball over the past season. Regardless of whether they ultimately win or lose the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, what this group has done in the last year has been remarkable. One big reason for the team’s...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Van Gundy: Devin Booker plays like a ‘hoodlum’

Jeff Van Gundy complimented Devin Booker on his toughness Thursday with an interesting word choice. Van Gundy was serving in his customary role as an analyst along with Mark Jackson and Mike Breen on the ABC telecast for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Late in the third quarter, Booker scored a basket, and his hustle and effort left the announcing team impressed.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Ben Simmons Girlfriend List Dating History Includes Tinashe and Kendall Jenner — Inside the NBA Player's Love Life

Here are all the women Australian professional basketball player Ben Simmons dated, which included acclaimed singer Tinashe and famous reality star Kendall Jenner. Apparently, there's a lot of interest online about Ben Simmons's girlfriend. No big surprise since the renowned basketball player has an attractive appearance. Consequently, he is a sought-after subject for paparazzi.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Plan to Shut Down Kendall Jenner's "Baby Fever"

Watch: Can Kendall Jenner Keep Up With 3 Toddlers?. Kendall Jenner won't want to have kids after this!. In a hilarious, just-released Keeping Up with the Kardashians bonus scene, Khloe Kardashian jokes that Kendall is ready to become a mom. "You're going to die," Khloe tells mom Kris Jenner. "So Kendall, like, the other day, was like, 'I think I have baby fever'...."
NBAYardbarker

Devin Booker's Dad On When He Found Out His Son Was Special: "He Didn't Go For The Flashy Game. I Knew Then, For A Kid To Be 11 Or 12 Years Old And Understand That, I Was Like, This Kid Understands Basketball."

Devin Booker's dad, Melvin, always knew his son liked basketball, but he didn't know how fond he was of this sport, let alone how much attention he paid to the little details. With Devin ready to play in the NBA Finals, his father recalled how the shooting guard surprised him as a teenager.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Skip Bayless: Suns & Devin Booker 'Showboat' To NBA Finals Loss?

Phoenix Suns standout Devin Booker only scored 10 points on Sunday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and as a result was benched during the fourth quarter. It was a controversial move in what became a 120-100 Milwaukee victory to pull the Bucks to a 2-1 series record. And of course, "fault-finding'' has become the order of the day for NBA analysts.

Comments / 1

Community Policy