He Shoots, He Scores! Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriend Devin Booker Has an Impressive Net Worth

Can Kendall Jenner‘s boyfriend, Devin Booker, ~keep up~ with her impressive net worth? Turns out, he sure can! The NBA star is worth an estimated $50 million, according to multiple outlets. To find out how Devin makes his money, keep reading.

Devin Booker is a shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns:

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native was the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after only spending one year at the University of Kentucky. Since then, Devin continues to be one of the most impressive players on his team — and in the league! According to Sportrac, his six-season earnings with the NBA total $65,032,653.

Devin’s salary has increased significantly over the years. For the 2015-16 season, he reportedly made $2,127,840 vs. $29,467,800 for the 2020-21 season. His salary is set to peak during the 2023-24 season at $36 million.

Devin Booker has endorsement deals:

To date, Devin works with both Nike and Finish Line. His endorsement deals are estimated at $6 million, per Forbes magazine.

Devin Booker has a large social media following:

Like many young athletes, Devin is an influencer in his own right. Boasting more than $4 million followers on Instagram alone, the 6-foot-5 athlete can monetize his social media content through brand deals and engagement.

While Devin’s skills on the court have certainly made him a household name, his courtship with Kendall doesn’t hurt either. The attractive couple are “getting serious” after taking their relationship public in February 2021, a source previously told Life & Style.

The supermodel “definitely sees a future” with Devin, assured the insider. “They’re a lot alike. Devin knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

During the June 2021 Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, Kendall opened up about Devin, calling him her “boyfriend” and making it clear that she’s not “ashamed” she has a thing for basketball players.

In the past, Kendall has been romantically linked to NBA stars Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Kyle Kuzma.