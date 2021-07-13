Bill O’Reilly Accuser Speaks Out: I ‘Never Consented,’ He ‘Didn’t Care’
Andrea Mackris, who settled her sexual harassment claim against Bill O’Reilly for $9 million in 2004, spoke out Tuesday about the full scope of her claims and the process of settling them. Mackris has a non-disclosure agreement, but spoke to the outlet anyway, saying, “Here was my boss, a man who held my career and future in his hands, acknowledging that he knew I’d never consented but he didn’t care.”www.thewrap.com
Comments / 4