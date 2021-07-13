Cancel
Death Cab’s Benjamin Gibbard unites with Tycho for new song, “Only Love”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Cab for Cutie frontman Benjamin Gibbard has united with electronic artist Tycho for a new song called “Only Love.”. “Ben’s voice was a very inspiring element to work with from a production standpoint, I felt it really meshed well with the kinds of sounds and instrumentation I gravitate towards,” Tycho says.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

