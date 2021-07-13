Cancel
ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Apologizes On-Air for Shohei Ohtani Attack (Video)

By Lindsey Ellefson
TheWrap
TheWrap
 12 days ago
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith opened “First Take” on Tuesday morning by apologizing for his comments on Angels star Shohei Ohtani. “Let me be the first to stand up and say that I want to express my sincere apologies to the Asian community and the Asian American community. I am a Black man. I religiously go off about minorities being marginalized in this nation,” he said as he addressed his Monday comments on the Japanese-born MLB sensation, who does not speak much English.

