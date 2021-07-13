Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emmy Analysis: Voters Get Awfully Lazy in the Acting Categories

By Steve Pond
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s so much television and streaming content out there these days that it’s impossible to wrap your head around it all, but did Television Academy voters even try?. That’s an inescapable question when you look at the nominations in the acting categories for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning. In one acting category after another, many of them with hundreds of eligible contenders, the same programs showed up. Voters were seemingly very, very comfortable (or do I mean lazy?) with making their choices from a small handful of shows.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Aunjanue Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Television Academy#Lovecraft Country#The Television Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Entertainmentarcamax.com

Emmys 2021: Nomination predictions in all the key categories

Primetime Emmy nominations arrive Tuesday morning on the heels of a second consecutive socially distanced campaign season full of Zoom conversations, drive-in events and even the occasional mixer featuring actual contact, like a "Small Axe" dance party that wasn't exactly straight out of "Lovers Rock" (no sweaty swaying; attendees wore illuminated headphones and grooved to the music solo) ... but, hey, at least they could get out of their cars. (And there was an open bar.)
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Lovecraft Country Dominates Emmys Drama Category Shortly After Getting Canceled

As the Emmy Award nominations for this year's ceremony arrived, one notable appearance in numerous categories was the recently cancelled Lovecraft Country. While WandaVision hit homeruns with nominations in the Limited Series categories, Lovecraft Country was one of the dominant forces in the Drama Series stakes. With the series not being renewed for a second season, despite good ratings and reviews, the arrival of the Emmy Nominations this afternoon has caused further head shaking by those still working out how the show was not renewed.
TV & VideosMiami Herald

Partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories

Partial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:. Comedy Series: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”. Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”;...
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

Last year, we turned to TV for comfort. Emmy voters followed suit

The Television Academy announced its nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, and much of it resembled a giant bowl of mac and cheese. In a year where reality provided more drama, tragedy, ire and absurdist comedy than all of scripted television combined, the academy leaned heavily on comfort food over challenging fare in its picks for the 2021 prime-time Emmy contenders.
TV SeriesHastings Tribune

Emmy voters reward ‘Bridgerton’ with nominations for series, Rege-Jean Page

Emmy voters could not resist the wildly popular bodice-ripper “Bridgerton,” awarding the show nominations, including best drama series. Netflix’s period romance, executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, also notched a nod for lead actor Rege-Jean Page, though his co-star, lead actress Phoebe Dynevor, was left off the list of honorees. Breakout...
Los Angeles, CAawardswatch.com

2021 Emmys: Official episode submissions for series and acting categories

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are in and now is the time for nominees to reveal the episodes they’ve submitted in hopes of securing gold in September. For a series, a network/streamer (or producer/showrunners) will submit six episodes they feel best represent their nominated show. For performers, they or their network/streamer, select a single episode for voters to consider. Lead performers in the limited series or movie category do not submit, the entire movie or run of the limited series is their submission. Supporting performers still do (unless it’s a single “movie” like Hamilton). Guest performers in the drama and comedy categories have already submitted their episodes in the initial balloting stage and were nominated based on those episodes.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Mj Rodriguez Makes Emmy History as First Trans Woman Nominated in Major Acting Category

On Tuesday, May 13th, Mj Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy in a lead acting category. Rodriguez was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, a trans woman with HIV, who forms her own ballroom house, House Evangelista, and in the show’s third and final season, works as a nurse aid in a hospital ward.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Emmys 2021 Diversity Report: Latinx Acting Nominees Surge, Asians Struggle

After an abysmal 2020 when Alexis Bledel was the sole Latinx acting nominee, at least seven Latinx actors scored nods for the 2021 Emmys on Tuesday. Mj Rodriguez landed an Outstanding Lead Actress nod for her work in “Pose.” She is also the first transgender woman to be nominated in the category. Rosie Perez received a supporting actress nod for her work on “The Flight Attendant,” while Giancarlo Esposito got a supporting actor nod for playing Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian.”
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

Emmy Voters Show Their Love for a Handful of Series, but What About All the Rest?

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but there might be a slight problem with the phenomenon known as Peak TV. With the announcement of the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations this morning, it became increasingly clear that when it comes to voting for television’s best of the best, the TV Academy watches what it watches, loves what it loves, and nominates those things as widely as it possibly can.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

'Archer' star Jessica Walter receives posthumous Emmy nomination

The Television Academy recognized Jessica Walter with a posthumous Emmy nomination Tuesday, less than four months after the beloved star’s death. Walter is nominated for outstanding character voice-over performance for the animated secret agent sitcom “Archer,” on which she portrayed the spy master Malory Archer. It’s the fifth Emmy nomination...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

2021 Emmys Preview: Handicapping the Drama Categories

Joe Reid isn't just Primetimer's managing editor. He's also an awards expert and one half of the popular podcast, This Had Oscar Buzz. Over the coming weeks Joe will be looking at the nominees in each of the major categories at this year's 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. First up: Drama Series.
Moviesradionwtn.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casts Michaela Coel in sequel

“I May Destroy You” creator and star Michaela Coel has been cast in Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” According to Variety, Coel joined the production at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where director Ryan Coogler started production last month. Other cast members include returning stars Letitia Wright, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett.
TV & VideosNorwalk Reflector

Emmys 2021: Don't expect change in the variety sketch and talk categories

There were more Emmy submissions than ever last year, but that bounty wasn't reflected in the variety sketch category, which saw its number of nominees fall to three because there were only 14 contenders. That led the Television Academy to decide to merge talk and sketch series again, mixing and matching the way the Emmys had done before 2015. But show producers in both categories objected, and the plan was scuttled — for now.
TV & VideosIndiewire

The Television Academy’s ‘Hamilton’ Problem — TV Podcast

The video above was produced by IndieWire’s Creative Producer Leonardo Adrian Garcia. Once upon a not insignificant amount of time, some very talented people performed in a Broadway musical and some other talented people filmed it. The show itself was extremely popular at the time, then 15 months into its ongoing (give or take a pandemic) original run. So popular in fact, less than a week before the three nights over which the event was filmed, the show won 11 — eleven — Tony Awards, the second-most of any Broadway production of all time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy