Emmy Analysis: Voters Get Awfully Lazy in the Acting Categories
There’s so much television and streaming content out there these days that it’s impossible to wrap your head around it all, but did Television Academy voters even try?. That’s an inescapable question when you look at the nominations in the acting categories for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which were announced on Tuesday morning. In one acting category after another, many of them with hundreds of eligible contenders, the same programs showed up. Voters were seemingly very, very comfortable (or do I mean lazy?) with making their choices from a small handful of shows.www.thewrap.com
