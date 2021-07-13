Emmy Analysis: Voters Get Awfully Lazy in the Acting Categories

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are in and now is the time for nominees to reveal the episodes they’ve submitted in hopes of securing gold in September. For a series, a network/streamer (or producer/showrunners) will submit six episodes they feel best represent their nominated show. For performers, they or their network/streamer, select a single episode for voters to consider. Lead performers in the limited series or movie category do not submit, the entire movie or run of the limited series is their submission. Supporting performers still do (unless it’s a single “movie” like Hamilton). Guest performers in the drama and comedy categories have already submitted their episodes in the initial balloting stage and were nominated based on those episodes.