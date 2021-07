June is always very dry in most of the southwest United States, and it’s the hottest month of the year. Phoenix often approaches 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49C) and sometimes tops it, while other high desert lowlands spend days at a time with highs over 110F (43C). Between this dryness and heat, along with the occasional exhaust pipe or cigarette butt that comes in contact with dry grass, all hell breaks loose. While this process is certainly intensified by climate change, a dry June has been the norm since the last glacial period in the region.