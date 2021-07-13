New Balance drop new colour-shifting First Edition Tekela v3+
Relative newcomers New Balance are already no stranger to producing quality boots that help you stand out from the crowd, and their latest offering is absolutely no different. The American footwear manufacturers have just announced the release of their First Edition Tekela v3+, available in an eye-catching, limited edition colour-shifting effect which allows the boot to change colour depending on the light and viewing angle.www.90min.com
