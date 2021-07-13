Cancel
Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows 'Avengers' Co-Stars and Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvengers fans are in an uproar amid rumors that Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his former co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Instagram. Downey Jr. played Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man for over a decade in the superhero film franchise, though he departed after Avengers: Endgame. If he did unfollow Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and all the others, it's unclear why.

Chris Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr
Chris Evans
Robert Downey Jr. says great and fun things await him

Robert Downey Jr. has left the MCU but that does not mean that his career has ended, much less when he said goodbye to one of his most beloved characters. When a role on its own revives a career that had been canceled more than once, making the person in question one of the most popular and highest-paid stars of the modern age, it will always leave a lasting shadow. Having spent 50 years in the business, Robert Downey Jr. is smart enough to know that he will always try to put Tony Stark’s legacy behind him.
EntertainmentBBC

Robert Downey Jr: Why he is investing in quiet flying car tech

Sometimes it's hard to separate Robert Downey Jr from his famous Avengers character, Tony Stark. In the films (and comics) Stark is a rich inventor and technology genius. In real life, not only has Downey Jr assembled an organisation than plans to use robots to tackle climate change, the group, called the Footprint Coalition, is also helping to pay for flying car technology.
CinemaBlend

Marvel Fans Have Thoughts After Finding Out Chris Evans, Benedict Cumberbatch And More Are Not In What if? Series

Disney+ has been knocking it out of the park lately with these MCU TV shows, including WandaVision and Loki. One show in particular that is hotly anticipated by fans is the What If...? series, which will be animated and feature (you guessed it) What If-type scenarios for some of our favorite MCU characters. Cool, but upon finding out that series mainstays like Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and more are not going to be appearing as voices in the upcoming What If...? series, Marvel fans have some thoughts.
'Black Widow' writer confirms there was a Robert Downey Jr. cameo in earlier script

After more than a decade of saving the world with the Avengers and a very long delay thanks to COVID, Black Widow has finally descended upon theaters (and on Disney+ with premiere access). The film not only gave the audience a chance to see Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff in action again, but also finally shed some light on the mysterious and ledger-filled past of the beloved superspy.
Robert Downey Jr. appeared in a version of the Black Widow script

Perhaps it was for the better that no Avenger participated in the movie of Black Widow. In this way, the story could focus on Natasha and her family. But this was not the case during the development of the project. Sometime during 2019, months after Tony Stark will sacrifice his life in Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. was going to have a brief cameo in the movie Black Widow.
Black Widow was originally going to feature a Robert Downey Jr. cameo

Given the events of the past year, it feels like an eternity ago when Marvel Studios’ Black Widow launched its first promotional campaign, but if you were paying attention back in 2019 you may recall a report circulating which suggested that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark would be making a cameo appearance in the film, potentially via unused Captain America: Civil War footage.
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Robert Downey Jr. Was In

Robert Downey Jr. has had an amazing career over the years, especially considering that a lot of people might have thought that it was over at one point since he’d done just about anything and everything wrong that he could. But since he started surging upward again with his role in the MCU things have only been getting better. There was a time though when he was still kind of unknown to a lot of people and was more of a raw talent. This is partially why it’s easy to think that there are movies out there that people have forgotten that he was in to start with. A lot of them are older movies, possibly dating back a couple of decades or so, perhaps a little further, but they’re good examples that show how energetic he was back in the day and how nice it is to see him still exuding that same energy today in a more refined and experienced manner. He’s become an inspiration for a lot of people with everything he’s gone through and what he’s become, but there was a time when he was either hard to like or was considered to be funny but kind of a screwball.
IndieWire

Park Chan-wook and A24’s ‘Sympathizer’ Lands at HBO with Robert Downey Jr. Starring

Robert Downey Jr. has found his next big followup to 2019’s smash hit “Avengers: Endgame” in Park Chan-wook’s upcoming limited series “The Sympathizer,” which HBO has ordered from A24. The espionage series is based on Viet Tanh Nguyen’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The news was first reported by Deadline. Downey Jr. is “set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists, all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment — including an up-and-coming Orange County Congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others.”
The Independent

Robert Downey Jr signs for HBO’s adaptation of The Sympathizer after exiting MCU

Robert Downey Jr is set to produce and star in HBO’s adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer. The show will be the 56-year-old’s first-ever TV project and also his first on-screen project since his final appearance as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 2019’s Avenger: Endgame.According to Deadline, he is set to play multiple supporting roles of the American establishment, including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director in the new show. In addition to being compared to the works of Kafka, Orwell, and le Carré, the novel is...
Robert Downey Jr. Will Play Multiple Villains in HBO's The Sympathizer

Following his retirement from playing Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. has set up his next big project on the small screen. Per Deadline, HBO has ordered A24's limited series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel The Sympathizer with RDJ attached to co-star in multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists. The story is described as a "blistering exploration of identity and America, a gripping spy novel and a powerful story of love and friendship."
The Truth About Robert Downey Jr's Time In Jail

Robert Downney Jr. is a beloved celebrity, and his role as "Iron Man" has made him one of the highest-paid actors in the world! That being said, his bad-boy image as Tony Stark is not too far off from his real-life personality (or should we say, his past), as many fans have forgotten that Downey Jr. has spent time in jail.
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Which 'Avengers' Co-Star She'd Trust to Babysit Her Daughter

Scarlett Johansson made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently in order to promote her new film, Black Widow. The conversation then turned to Johansson's co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, more specifically, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Samuel L. Jackson. Host Kelly Clarkson asked Johansson which of the three she would want to have babysit her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.
How Robert Downey Jr. Will Return To The MCU Reportedly Revealed

Robert Downey Jr. came right out and said he’s done everything that he can with the character of Iron Man, and the fact his management team have unfollowed his former Marvel Cinematic Universe cohorts on social media would indicate that the actor, producer, activist and investor is keen to put his superhero days behind him. However, a new rumor is once again linking him with a cameo appearance in Ironheart.
X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

