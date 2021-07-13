Cancel
Food & Drinks

A New Dip Has Arrived at Trader Joe's, and It's Already Getting Rave Reviews

By Haley Lyndes
PopSugar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst came Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote Seasoning, a delicious mix of chile pepper, Parmesan cheese, chipotle powder, cumin, dried cilantro, and sea salt inspired by Mexican street corn (known as elote, which means "corn cob" in Spanish). The seasoning is freakin' delicious, in fact, so much so that TJ's knew we needed more . . . and oh, did we get it. Let us introduce you to Everything but the Elote Dip, the newest "it" dip to hit shelves at Trader Joe's. This isn't just your ordinary yogurt dip with Everything but the Elote sprinkled in: it also contains small kernels of sweet yellow corn! The dip is tangy, zesty, creamy, and slightly smoky, and we approve of it all. Even Instagram user Trader Joe's List says, "The hype is real about this new dip! It's tangy, garlicky with notes of Parmesan. Double down and try it with the Everything but the Elote dippers!"

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

