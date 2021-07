Whether or not the celebrity engagement rings you've seen affect your desired setting — perhaps you're even inspired by those of close friends and family — we bet you want to know what's popular. That's why we reached out to our favorite jewelry designers to ask the all-important question: what are the most requested styles of 2021? Everyone seems to agree that these days, brides-to-be are less focused on diamond clarity and carat size and way more excited to get inventive and express their personality through their chosen piece. KATKIM is making plenty of floating diamonds, which are particularly striking to the eye, while Stephanie Gottlieb sells heart-shaped stones, and Alison Lou is incorporating colored enamel.