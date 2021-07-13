Cancel
The Citizenry’s Rare Sample Sale Is Happening Now — Here’s What to Snag Before It Sells Out

By Blair Donovan
Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For fans of The Citizenry, it’s the most wonderful time of the year — their annual sample sale! The female-founded home brand, known for its sustainable ethos, partners with local artisans globally to create a handmade collection of modern must-haves. You can expect to see tons of handwoven pillows and rugs, stonewashed bedding, and so much more — expertly crafted in small batches and, now, at a discount (!!!).

