Put some boots on and saddle up for a horse ride like no other. San Diego is a renowned horse destination and that means there are plenty of horse enthusiasts nearby to give you a gentler experience. Whether you’re looking for a little gallop on the trails, a leisurely trot on the beach at sunset, or a relaxing pony ride for littles, you’ll find plenty of options. If you’re not ready to mount up, you can choose to ride behind, in a horse-drawn carriage that’s perfect for any age or ability. Read on to see where you can let the kids “horse around”.