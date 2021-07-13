Cancel
UEFA

Leonardo Spinazzola Named to Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

By Jimmy Miotto
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the big news of today is the official unveiling of Roma’s first home kit with New Balance, the end of the Euros also means the release of the traditional Team of the Tournament. Given Italy’s phenomenal run to the championship, there are several Italian National Team members in the squad, including long-time standards of the Azzurri like Leonardo Bonucci and Gianluigi Buffon Donnarumma. My personal favorite of all of the players who excelled in the tournament, however, is Roma starting left-back and Dentist Recommender Extraordinaire Leonardo Spinazzola:

Soccerchiesaditotti.com

What Does the Future Hold for Alessandro Florenzi?

With a mop of curls sitting atop a boyish smile, Alessandro Florenzi still sort of feels like Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi's kid brother. Part of that stems from the Roman narrative we all love so much, where Florenzi was seen as the natural heir to Totti's throne, but it didn't take long for Ale to write his own story. From rushing into the stands to kiss his nonna after scoring a goal to his jaw-dropping lob against Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League, Florenzi has done more than enough to establish a legacy apart from his two Roman predecessors.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Official: Lindsey Thomas Leaves Roma to Join AC Milan

Lindsey Thomas is officially an AC Milan player, after having said her public goodbye to Roma days ago and being unveiled with the Rossonere this morning. The reaction on social media to Thomas’ departure saw fans overwhelmingly praise Thomas for her impact on the club and left some Roma fans continuing their criticism towards A.S. Roma management itself for “dismantling” this Coppa Italia-winning side. In Thomas’ case, however, it looks like Roma was left with little choice.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Official: Marija Banusic Moves From Roma to Pomigliano

During their brief existence (since 2018), Roma has achieved a number of milestones, but Roma's women have one they've yet to conquer: finding a striker who can rightfully make the number 9 shirt memorable on this side of the club. The first player to try her hand at it was New Jersey-native Maria Zecca for two seasons, but Zecca never really cracked the first eleven during her stay. In January 2021, Marija Banusic arrived in Rome as Zecca’s heir—albeit in a different mold of striker entirely—but now Roma has officially let Banusic go after just six months at the club.
Premier Leaguechiesaditotti.com

Will José Mourinho Bring Primavera Stars Into The Senior Squad This Season?

Throughout his career, José Mourinho has been thought of as a manager who gets results. He’s the guy who wins you trophies, who turns your star players into superstars, and who probably ruffles a couple feathers along the way. He hasn’t always been thought of as the manager who enables a golden generation of youth players to shine with the senior squad, and for good reason. If you’re expected to bring results from day one like Mourinho, you can’t go around betting your job on players who can’t buy a drink in the United States.
Premier Leaguechiesaditotti.com

Granit Xhaka On The Verge Of Roma Transfer: What The Swiss Star Can Bring To I Giallarossi

After starring in Euro 2020, Arsenal star Granit Xhaka looks primed for a move to Roma. The Swiss superhero is valued at 22 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, but per The Mirror, Xhaka could play in the Stadio Olimpico for 17 million euros. But could the former Arsenal captain play in carmine red? If he even does leave, how could Xhaka help new gaffer Jose Mourinho through his inaugural season? Below, I’ll provide a detailed analysis of the transfer saga, and how Xhaka can lead Roma into its Italian conquest.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Granit Xhaka's move to Roma 'hits a roadblock with the Italians unable to agree a fee with Arsenal' for the midfielder as Jose Mourinho faces frustration in his Serie A rebuild

Roma's pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has reportedly hit a roadblock, with the two clubs unable to agree a fee. Xhaka has been the subject of interest from Roma throughout the transfer window but Roma are currently unwilling to match Arsenal's demands of a £17m fee, according to La Stampa.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Serie A 2021-2022 Schedule Released

After a year in which the football world collectively compressed a season-and-a-half worth of fixtures into a 12-month span, plus somehow managed to contest the Copa America, Euro 2020, and soon the Tokyo Olympics in the face of a still-raging global pandemic, it's still a bit hard to find one's bearings. Football around the clock seems exciting on the surface, but we've already seen many players and clubs pay the price for this break-neck pace.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Roma 'keen to take Alex Telles on loan from Manchester United' to cover injury absence of Leonardo Spinazzola but Old Trafford club 'want to sell the Brazilian' who played second fiddle to Luke Shaw at left-back

Roma 'are in talks with Manchester United over a loan move for Alex Telles' as the Italian club look to cover the injury absence of Leonardo Spinazzola. Brazilian left-back Telles, 28, only signed for United last October in a deal with Porto worth £15.4million. But thanks to the excellent form...
SoccertheScore

Injured Spinazzola travels with Italy teammates to watch Euro final

Injured Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has flown to London with the rest of his teammates for Sunday’s European Championship final against England. Spinazzola was using crutches and had his left leg bandaged. He will watch Sunday’s match from the stands at Wembley Stadium. The 28-year-old Spinazzola was arguably Italy’s best...
UEFAgoal.com

Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament: Italy dominate as Ronaldo & Pogba miss out

It's been an absolutely sensational summer of football, culminating in Italy's dramatic defeat of England, but who were the best players on show?. GK: Gigi Donnarumma (Italy) The imminent arrival of Gigi Donnarumma on a free transfer already looked like a sensational bit of business by Paris Saint-Germain – now it is looking like one of the best deals in history.
UEFAESPN

Euro 2020: Italy taught England 'lesson' in final - Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci has said Italy gave England "a lesson" after their penalty shootout victory over the hosts at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. The veteran Juventus defender canceled out Luke Shaw's opener in the 1-1 draw and then converted a penalty during the 3-2 shootout win to help the Azzurri lift the trophy for the first time since 1968.
UEFAinews.co.uk

Euro 2020 team of the tournament: Sterling, Jorginho and Maguire make Uefa line-up – here’s who missed out

Three England players have been named in Uefa’s official Team of Euro 2020 following their run to the final. Uefa’s team of technical observers – featuring the likes of former Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane, West Ham manager David Moyes, and ex-England manager Fabio Capello – selected an XI which had no room for Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo or Czech Republic star Patrik Schick.
Apparelchiesaditotti.com

Roma's New Home Kit Leaked Online

With new owners in tow for over a year now and with the club's still shocking selection of José Mourinho as its new manager, Roma is entering an era of almost unprecedented change. From club talking points to Mourinho's training regime and tactical approach, almost everything we knew and loved about Roma from as little as 24 months ago is changing. And this period of transition even extends to the shirts on their backs.

