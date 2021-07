If you have been alive for the past few years. You are pretty familiar with The Harlem Globetrotters. I remember an episode of Scooby Doo when they were featured on there. That's when I knew that they were major. There have also be various appearances from members of the team in movies and television shows. I always remembered one name Curly. He wasn't the tallest by any means but his energy and acrobatics made you remember his name.