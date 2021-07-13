Washington Monument set to reopen Wednesday after six-month closure

© Getty Images

The Washington Monument is set to reopen Wednesday being closed for the past six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service announced Monday the monument will reopen to the public on Wednesday with advanced ticket sales needed and a mask requirement in place.

Visitors will have to book tickets for the national monument a day before visiting with a $1, nonrefundable fee.

The public will also have to wear a mask regardless if they are vaccinated or not.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and tickets will be available at recreation.gov.

One ticket is good for a group of four individuals planning to visit the monument.

The Washington Monument shut down twice during COVID-19. The first time was from March 2020 to October 2020. The second time began in January 2021 and is ending six months later.

“The NPS operational approach to reopening facilities is centered on examining each facility's function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” the press releases states.

“Working closely with the NPS Office of Public Health, the park is using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers,” the NPS added.