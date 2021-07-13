Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Monument set to reopen Wednesday after six-month closure

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HukwZ_0avfZyXc00
© Getty Images

The Washington Monument is set to reopen Wednesday being closed for the past six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Park Service announced Monday the monument will reopen to the public on Wednesday with advanced ticket sales needed and a mask requirement in place.

Visitors will have to book tickets for the national monument a day before visiting with a $1, nonrefundable fee.

The public will also have to wear a mask regardless if they are vaccinated or not.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and tickets will be available at recreation.gov.

One ticket is good for a group of four individuals planning to visit the monument.

The Washington Monument shut down twice during COVID-19. The first time was from March 2020 to October 2020. The second time began in January 2021 and is ending six months later.

“The NPS operational approach to reopening facilities is centered on examining each facility's function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” the press releases states.

“Working closely with the NPS Office of Public Health, the park is using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers,” the NPS added.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Volunteers#The Washington Monument#The National Park Service#Nps#Working#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

As fires and floods continue, citizens must demand climate action

When I began covering climate-related natural disasters back in 2017, the events that made national news ranged from California’s record-breaking Thomas Fire to the back-to-back Category-5 hurricanes that whipped through the Gulf, one of which depopulated a Caribbean island and the other which killed thousands after leaving Puerto Rico in ruins. Then there was Hurricane Harvey, displacing over 30,000 Texans after sending Houston six feet underwater in what became the wettest storm on record in the lower 48 states, followed by a set of winter bomb cyclones that led to blackouts from Virginia to Maine — but not before setting new record-low temperatures in Boston and record highs in Alaska. While it may comfort us to consider each major disaster an anomaly and hope for a better year ahead, the last four years have offered anything but relief.
Montana StatePosted by
The Hill

​​5 firefighters in stable condition after burn injuries battling Montana blaze

Five federal firefighters remain hospitalized for burn injuries after winds caused a lightning-induced wildfire to blow toward their direction, The Associated Press reported. The firefighters, who had been called to assist the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Garfield County and other local authorities, were trying to create a defensive fire line around Devils Creek Fire on Thursday, according to a statement from BLM.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Western US airports face jet fuel shortage

Jet fuel shortages have started to hit states like California and Nevada, threatening flight delays and cargo deliveries, The Associated Press reported. The shortages are increased by demands from firefighting and commercial aircraft as well as issues in supply chain, leading to flights being disrupted at airports around the Pacific Northwest, AP reported.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

National Guard cancels trainings after Congress fails to reimburse for Capitol riot deployment

The National Guard is canceling trainings after Congress failed to reimburse the force for its months-long deployment at the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection. National Guard Bureau spokesman Wayne Hall told The Hill that six events from the Nebraska National Guard have been canceled to save money because Congress has still not reimbursed the branch for its deployment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court eases CDC restrictions on cruise ships

A panel of three federal court judges on Friday denied an appeal from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), allowing a previous order to stand that prevents the agency from enforcing cruise ship rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In court documents filed on Friday, the court said...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Monsoons could break droughts in Southwest

Monsoons bringing rain across the Southwestern U.S. could help break droughts. The rain comes as virtually the entire Grand Canyon state is under some level of drought, according to a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday. The heaviest rain is concentrated in the worst drought regions in Arizona,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy