SportsBeat KC: Why Royals took a high school draft path + HR Derby coverage irritation
The Royals went young and local with their first few selections in this week’s major-league draft, which concluded Tuesday. KC’s first-round selection, left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato, was a surprise based on projections. But the Royals’ second and fourth overall picks, Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna and Park Hill catcher Carter Jensen, are fairly well known around here.www.kansascity.com
