SportsBeat KC: Why Royals took a high school draft path + HR Derby coverage irritation

Kansas City Star
 12 days ago

The Royals went young and local with their first few selections in this week’s major-league draft, which concluded Tuesday. KC’s first-round selection, left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato, was a surprise based on projections. But the Royals’ second and fourth overall picks, Blue Valley Southwest pitcher Ben Kudrna and Park Hill catcher Carter Jensen, are fairly well known around here.

MLBaudacy.com

Royals' Whit Merrifield blasts "unprofessional" ESPN for lack of Salvador Perez Home Run Derby coverage

Royals fans have had a (probably somewhat fair) bone to pick with ESPN since last week's Home Run Derby. Though Perez was eliminated in the event's first round -- losing to eventual repeat-champion Pete Alonso -- he certainly went out swinging; his score (28 dingers) was the second-highest first-round total of anyone in the derby. Perez's only mistake was getting matched up against Alonso in the first round, which is, of course, not actually his mistake at all. Almost immediately, Alonso's record-breaking first round (35 dingers) overshadowed Perez's performance -- both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Kansas City wasn't super thrilled about the lack of love given to Perez, and on Monday morning's Cody and Gold, Perez's teammate Whit Merrifield expressed some of those same sentiments.
MLB
FanSided

KC Royals: Salvador Perez Derby splash not enough

Salvador Perez was the fourth KC Royals player in history to make the Home Run Derby and Monday night joined the ranks of Bo Jackson, Danny Tartabull, and Mike Moustakas in competing in the tournament. He also continued the Kansas City trend of getting knocked out in the first round, but it wasn’t without an excellent effort.
MLB
FanSided

The KC Royals face tough trade, no-trade decision

The major league trade deadline is just a few hours hours more than a week away. By 3 p.m. Kansas City time (CDT) next Friday, all deals must be done, and KC Royals fans will know by then whether Whit Merrifield will still be theirs. Contemplating a Merrifield trade has...
MLB
FanSided

Former KC Royals finding tough times in Baltimore

The brief time off the All-Star Break affords major league players ends tonight for the KC Royals when they host Baltimore to kick off a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium. The weekend contests pit two once-proud franchises fallen on prolonged bad times, a pair of clubs who started this season well but unceremoniously flopped. The Orioles led the American League East for several early April days and lingered close to .500 through the first week of May; the Royals led the Central as late as the beginning of play May 5.
MLBseehafernews.com

Brewers Drop 5-2 Decision To KC Royals

Pinch-hitter Ryan O’Hearn hit a two-run homer off Brewers reliever Hunter Strickland to give the Kansas City Royals a 5-2 win at Milwaukee. The Tuesday game at American Family Field had been moved up four hours because the Bucks were playing for their first N-B-A championship in 50 years. The...
MLB
FanSided

How the KC Royals embarrassed themselves again

Count it as one of the most disquieting events of the KC Royals’ 2021 season. Put it on the club’s growing list of low points, and when the first weekend of October is over and with it Kansas City’s season, the post mortem of this disappointing campaign will reveal just how this latest embarrassment compares to all the others.
MLBkingsofkauffman.com

The KC Royals need to skip this pitching showcase

There will be an important baseball audition Friday. In the language of the game, it’s a “showcase,” an opportunity for a player to show his stuff to major league teams curious to find out whether he has what it takes to help them down this season’s stretch. Teams like the KC Royals might attend just to see if he’s worth a shot.
Kansas City, MOaudacy.com

Royals select high school pitcher Frank Mozzicato with No. 7 overall pick

(610 Sports) – Since back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, the Kansas City Royals have been working to form the next nucleus of players that could propel them back into Playoff contention, through the MLB Draft. In recent years the team has used the draft to stockpile top-end pitching talent, selecting four first-round college pitchers in the last three drafts.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Draft 2021: 3 straight days of KC Royals surprises

(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Two KC Royals, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield, played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Perez put on a show of power in the Home Run Derby the evening before. But if those baseball moments didn’t give Kansas City fans at least...
MLB
Great Bend Post

Royals take high school lefty with first pick in MLB Draft

The Royals selected left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato from East Catholic High School in Connecticut with the seventh overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday evening. Baseball America ranked the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Mozzicato the No. 42 draft prospect among this year’s crop of potential selections, while MLB.com ranked...
High SchoolYardbarker

The Royals go for ceiling and risk with high school pitching early in the draft

The Royals roll the dice. The Royals sat in a pretty good position with the seventh pick in the draft this week, with a consensus that there was little separation among the top eight prospects in the draft. When a few clubs took surprising selections ahead of the Royals, it looked likely the Royals would have their pick of the litter. But the Royals decided to make waves of their own, taking Connecticut prep left-hander Frank Mozzicato, a player that had skyrocketed up draft boards this year, but was considered a second-round pick, maybe late first-round. The Royals took high school players with four of their first five selections, including two local kids - pitcher Ben Kudrna of Blue Valley Southwest and catcher Carter Jensen of Park Hill. The decision to pass on Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, as well as other top draft prospects like infielders Kahlil Watson and Brady House, and outfielder Sal Frelick, will open the Royals to criticism from fans. High school pitchers are a much riskier.
MLB
FanSided

Did the KC Royals get the best name in the 2021 draft?

For 30 major league teams, including the KC Royals, draft analysis is a complicated, often inexact science based on tool ratings, statistics, spin, pop and barrel rates, launch angles, a myriad of other metrics, in-person and video scouting, background investigations, interviews, and gut instinct. Some things, though, don’t figure into...
MLBWichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC: That day when the more interesting Royals game was in Papillion, Neb.

On Tuesday, the Royals played at the Milwaukee Brewers. But a more interesting game happened in Papillion, Nebraska, home of the Omaha Storm Chasers. Suiting up for the Royals’ Class AAA team were top Royals prospects Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto, who were called up this week from Northwest Arkansas. Daniel Lynch was the Storm Chasers’ starter.
MLBchatsports.com

KC Royals: 2 hot prospects closing in on the majors

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) It’s no secret the KC Royals have a plethora of young talent in the minor leagues. This is especially true with pitching considering Kansas City’s more recent drafts, including this year when the Royals chose 12 hurlers with their 21 picks. However, it looks like...
MLB
FanSided

Why the KC Royals must rethink Brady Singer now

Three years ago, the KC Royals went all-in on pitching and used a combination of regular, compensatory, and competitive balance picks to draft four college hurlers before the second round of the 2018 draft even began. At the head of this promising class was Brady Singer. The superlatives were endless....
MLBABC News

Perez, Santana homer in Royals' 9-8 victory over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals' 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh.
MLB
The Associated Press

Lynch, Soler and Perez lead Royals over Tigers 6-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler hit two home runs, Salvador Perez added a three-run blast and Daniel Lynch pitched eight scoreless innings for his first major league win as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 6-1 Sunday. The Royals grabbed a 4-0 first-inning lead as Perez...
MLB
Daily Herald

Mize scheduled to start for Tigers at Royals

Detroit Tigers (47-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-55, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -123, Tigers +106; over/under is 10...

