The NHL offseason is in full swing. And it's shaping up to be a busy one. The expansion draft is coming, teams are gearing up for hopefully the first full season in two years, and the flat cap could spell disaster for many teams. There look to be buyouts galore. The Montreal Canadiens recently made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, and will look to do the same or better in this upcoming season.