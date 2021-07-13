Cancel
ZoomInfo buys San Francisco AI company for $575M

By Malia Spencer
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 12 days ago
The deal is a major milestone for ZoomInfo and will significantly broaden the company’s sales platform, said CEO Henry Schuck in a blog post.

Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland
ZoomInfo will pay $575M to acquire conversation intelligence startup Chorus.ai

ZoomInfo has agreed to acquire Chorus.ai for $575 million in cash, adding conversation analysis capabilities to the Vancouver-Wash.-based company’s offerings. ZoomInfo, which went public last year, is a subscription service which offers data on businesses to sales, marketing and recruiting professionals. It also acquired Insent, a chat function startup, last month.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

ZoomInfo wants to super-charge AI sales with Chorus.AI deal

Top sales enablement subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company ZoomInfo is in the process of acquiring conversational sales intelligence tool Chorus.AI for $575 million. “With Chorus, the entire organization can make better decisions by surfacing insights and analytics that you would only get if you sat in on every sales or customer...

