Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Training Camp preview: Wide Receiver
The Las Vegas Raiders are counting on big production from some young wideouts in 2021, and we preview the position group heading into camp. During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders used their first of two first-round picks on the wide receiver position group. With every top wide receiver prospect available to them at No. 11 overall, the Silver and Black chose Henry Ruggs III, a speedy wideout from the University of Alabama.justblogbaby.com
Comments / 0