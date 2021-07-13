Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Training Camp preview: Wide Receiver

It’s perfectly natural if you haven’t thought about the Las Vegas Raiders lately. They fled Oakland over a year ago in a flurry of boos and pretzel wrappers. They played their inaugural Las Vegas season inside an empty, novelty-sized hockey puck of a stadium. They started 6-3 (including a thrilling win over the Chiefs), held a maskless charity event that would have made Tennessee Department of Health officials proud, and then promptly dropped five of their last seven games. They’re an average team playing average football on the surface of f—king Mars, and there’s nothing to indicate that the Raiders will be relevant going into the 2021 season.