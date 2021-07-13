Trustees oust Clark as SC State president
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (T&D) - South Carolina State trustees voted 10-3 Tuesday to remove James Clark as university president. The 10-3 vote came after a two-hour executive session. Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said upon the return to open session, “The board took no action in executive session. At this time I would like to offer a motion, and the motion that I’m offering is that I move to terminate President Clark’s employment agreement for cause pursuant to Section 7.1 of the employment agreement effective immediately.” Trustee Jameel Allen seconded.www.wistv.com
Comments / 0