RALEIGH — A bill that advocates say would boost access to dentistry, especially in the state’s rural areas, is sailing through the General Assembly. Senate Bill 146, sponsored by Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, has received nearly unanimous support in both chambers. After minor revisions in the House, the Senate could reconsider the legislation Wednesday, July 21. From there, it would go to Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to sign it.