Take a look inside the new Brough Brothers Distillery (PHOTOS)

By David A. Mann
bizjournals
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bourbon brand of rising fame is getting set to open its distillery to the public. Yesterday we got a look at Brough Brothers Distillery, located near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bolling Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood. Its Kentucky's first Black-owned distillery, founded by brothers Victor, Chris and Bryson Yarbrough. We first reported on the brand last year, shortly after it made its debut on the market.

