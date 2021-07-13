Take a look inside the new Brough Brothers Distillery (PHOTOS)
A bourbon brand of rising fame is getting set to open its distillery to the public. Yesterday we got a look at Brough Brothers Distillery, located near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bolling Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood. Its Kentucky's first Black-owned distillery, founded by brothers Victor, Chris and Bryson Yarbrough. We first reported on the brand last year, shortly after it made its debut on the market.www.bizjournals.com
