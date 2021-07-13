Albany Institute of History & Art executive director to retire

The survey area includes Albany, Columbia, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Warren and Washington counties. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified in all cases by the Albany Business Review. Tulley Rinckey, ranked No. 1 last year, is no longer majority veteran-owned. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. NA denotes not answered or not applicable.