Cyberpunk 2077 Is The Best-Selling PlayStation Game, But There’s A Problem

By Jason Collins
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 12 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077 released with a mountain of problems under its polished hood, prompting a series of backlashes against its developer, the game’s removal from several digital storefronts, and causing its developer a devastating loss of profit. However, more than seven months after its release and several patches along the way, Cyberpunk 2077 has become the best-selling PlayStation game, despite several problems still plaguing the game.

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

