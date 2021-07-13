Cyberpunk 2077 Is The Best-Selling PlayStation Game, But There’s A Problem
Cyberpunk 2077 released with a mountain of problems under its polished hood, prompting a series of backlashes against its developer, the game’s removal from several digital storefronts, and causing its developer a devastating loss of profit. However, more than seven months after its release and several patches along the way, Cyberpunk 2077 has become the best-selling PlayStation game, despite several problems still plaguing the game.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
