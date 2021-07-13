Myers Park students, parents to protest at CMS board meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents and students from Myers Park High School are planning a protest outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte, demanding accountability from officials over reported sexual assaults at the school.

Last month, dozens of current and former Myers Park students gathered outside the school demanding change after years of what they claim are cover-ups of on-campus sexual assaults.

“I do not feel safe at Myers Park,” said Lily Russell-Pinson, a rising senior at the high school. “I have at least five friends that have told me, ‘I’ve been assaulted.' 'I’ve been harassed.' 'I’ve been groped at Myers Park.' To the point where I don’t want to walk alone.”

Among them, Nikki Wombwell, a former student at Myers Park High who said she was raped in the woods outside of the school in 2014. She was 15 at the time of the incident. Now 22, Wombwell was known as “Jill Roe” in a lawsuit filed against CMS and Myers Park leadership, as well as the school resource officer, and the former police chief, claiming the school leadership swept the crime under the rug.

“What happened to me was not an isolated incident,” Wombwell said. “It was a symptom of a system that seeks to put its own reputation above the well-being of its students."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMS for comment both about the demonstration and about the allegations that sexual assaults were not taken seriously. The school district issued the following statement in response:

"CMS encourages students and families to share their voices about important topics such as this.

The entire district shares a commitment to making sure our schools are safe and positive environments that support learning."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at

Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.