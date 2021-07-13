Cancel
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Criticizing MLB Star Shohei Ohtani

By Autumn Hawkins
 12 days ago

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is apologizing for criticizing Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani for using an interpreter. "I never intend to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community — and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself," Smith wrote in an apology late Monday. "As an African-American, keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in this country, it should've elevated my sensitivities even more."

