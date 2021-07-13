Bridgewater Bank Boosts Minimum Wage to $20/Hour

St. Louis Park-based Bridgewater Bank announced Tuesday morning that it will increase its minimum wage for full-time employees to $20 per hour, starting on August 1. “As the premier entrepreneurial bank in the Twin Cities, we are focused on continuing to attract and retain the best talent through our unconventional culture, competitive benefits, and now, a leading minimum wage,” said Jerry Baack, Bridgewater’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Many of our employees enter the bank through entry-level roles, and we want everyone to know they play a vital role in supporting our fast-growing bank. Taking this important step is simply the right thing to do.”