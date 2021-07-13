Cancel
Weather Blog: A Two Day Lull in an Active July Weather Pattern

By Jeff Penner
kshb.com
Cover picture for the articleWe are in two day lull in what is an active weather pattern for July. Now, as active as it has been there are still many locations in the KC area that need rain. Northern, northeast and central Missouri received some decent and too much rain the last 7 days along with locations about 30-50 miles south and southwest of KC. Average for the entire month is 4.58" and most locations are 10-30% of average with 60% of the month to go. So, there is plenty of time to make up ground.

