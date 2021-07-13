Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby and you need this shirt

By Nathan Cunningham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Alonso is the back-to-back Home Run Derby champion – so New York Mets fans are going to want to pick up the latest t-shirt from BreakingT. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso says he’s the best power hitter in baseball – and it’s hard to argue. Especially after...

risingapple.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

114K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run Derby#Baseball#New York Mets#New Favorite#The Polar Bear#Unisex#Women S V Neck T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
MLB
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Padres’ Big Trade

The San Diego Padres are going for it. Sunday evening, the NL West contenders made the first huge move of the trade deadline. San Diego has acquired All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was the first to report the move. “The San...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBthednvr.com

Mets’ Pete Alonso win Home Run Derby; successfully defends title in instant classic

Bang. Zoom. Straight to the moon! With 309 baseballs planted in various sections and tiers of Coors Field, slugged nearly a combined 20 miles in distance, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso came out on top in the single-elimination tournament. In doing so, he becomes only the third player to win consecutive Derbys, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes…
MLBktbb.com

Mets’ Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby champion: ‘I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet’

DENVER — Pete Alonso was 10 home runs down with a little more than half a minute remaining in the final round of Monday night’s Home Run Derby, but nothing about his demeanor signaled concern. The New York Mets slugger called a timeout, took a casual stroll, then bopped his head and mouthed some of the words to The Notorious B.I.G’s “Hypnotize” right before settling back into the batter’s box.
MLBPosted by
Distractify

Pete Alonso's Famous Nickname Was Given to Him by Another Big Baseball Star

After an expectation-shattering performance at the 2021 Home Run Derby where he emerged victorious, Pete Alonso has further solidified the notion that he is a modern-day legend amongst baseball stars. The New York Mets first baseman has earned quite a bit of a cult following amongst Mets fans, and thus has been given a pretty iconic nickname: Polar Bear.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Comeback To Take Series Over Blue Jays In Rich Hill's Debut

The Mets coughed up a 1-0 lead in Rich Hill's debut, but they fought back against the Blue Jays' bullpen to take the series in a 5-4 win. Hill's first start as a Met was going swimmingly at first, as he got through five shutout innings with only four hits allowed.
MLBBirmingham Star

Mets send Taijuan Walker to mound against former team

The New York Mets didn't treat a former teammate very well Friday night. If they're going to snap out of a recent skid, the Toronto Blue Jays will need to perform in a similar manner Saturday night. The Blue Jays will look to end a three-game losing streak when they...
MLBNew York Post

Pete Alonso’s big Mets night includes new ‘Home Run Horse’

Step aside, Donnie Stevenson. The Home Run Horse may have you beat. With the stuffed pony in the Mets’ dugout, Pete Alonso homered twice, a far better performance compared to when Stevenson, the fictional hitting coach, came to Citi Field recently. “The Home Run Horse is finally here in the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch: George Springer hits homer and makes insane diving catch in same inning vs. Mets

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left his feet Superman style to make an insane diving catch against in the same inning he hit a home run against the Mets on Saturday. This past offseason saw three-time All-Star George Springer in the middle of a free-agent frenzy with a number of teams looking to land the big prize. Among those interested were the Mets who eventually missed out as Springer signed with the Blue Jays, and the fans in Queens didn’t forget.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Pete Alonso goes yard twice to bolster rookie Tylor Megill’s strong start as Mets blank Blue Jays, 3-0

NEW YORK — If the old saying is true, and pitching and defense really do win championships, then the Mets looked like a World Series team on Friday night. The Mets beat the Blue Jays, 3-0, behind six scoreless innings from their starting pitcher, a bevy of beautiful plays in the field and two no-doubt home runs from Pete Alonso. Tylor Megill, the unheralded rookie, turned in his second straight start of six frames and no damage, holding the high-flying Blue Jays’ offense to just two singles and a walk. Alonso’s two-run bullet into the left-field seats was double the amount of runs the Mets would end up needing. And even though Toronto pitcher Steven Matz fared well in his return to Citi Field, his offense didn’t pull its weight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy