Dr. Aronson hosts virtual discussion on Parkinson's disease July 16

LEBANON — Dr Joseph Aronson will give an overview of Parkinson’s Disease and options for care at Dartmouth Medical Center Friday, July 16 from 2-3 p.m. to be held at the DownTown Gym, 171 Fair Street. His presentation, which will be virtual, will cover a discussion of anatomy, common patient profiles and medications, and why Parkinson’s can be difficult to diagnose and treat. The educational event will cover Deep Brain Stimulation and surgical options for care specifically. Dr Aronson will cover why someone might choose DBS, who might be a good candidate and why, how the surgery works, and an overview of current scientific evidence. He will also cover the technology involved in the surgery, and what to expect based on the different types of surgery available at Dartmouth. While Dr. Aronson's discussion will be virtual, anyone interested may either come to the DownTown Gym to view it or call 603-581-9392 and the link for the discussion will be forwarded to you. There will be a question/answer session and viewer participation is encouraged.