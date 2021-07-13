Cancel
Snapshots: Butte Democrats hosting barbecue; BHS Class of '72 seeks classmates

Montana Standard
 12 days ago

Butte Democrats will host a barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in the parking lot next to the Carpenters' Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St. Democratic candidates for the state’s newly created seat in the U.S. House, Laurie Bishop and Monica Tranel and Cora Neumann will be attending. There will be burgers and hot dogs available. People should bring something to share, and BYOB, plus a lawn chair if you want to sit. Everyone is welcome.

mtstandard.com

