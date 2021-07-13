Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments to be disbursed starting July 15

Some good news for those waiting on Child Tax Credit payments.

The first of the Credit’s monthly payments will begin disbursement on July 15.

The IRS will be sending payments out to eligible families that include children who are 17 and under.

Eligible families will make less than $75 thousand for single taxpayers and $150 thousand for joint filers.

The tax credit is being sent out to help low and middle-income families manage their way through financial issues stemming from the pandemic.

