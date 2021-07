Ohio State junior pitcher Garrett Burhenn was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 255 pick overall in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday evening. The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound Burhenn is 15-8 in 32 career starts with the Buckeyes, striking out 189 batters compared to 62 walks in 192 2/3 innings. He was considered the ace of the staff this spring, as he led the program in wins (7), ERA (3.81) and innings pitched (80 1/3).