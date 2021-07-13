Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Drake Has Been Dating Model Johanna Leia for Months Before Dodgers Stadium Date

By Johnni Macke
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 12 days ago

He’s taken! Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for several months, according to multiple outlets.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, 34, was spotted having dinner with the model, 40, inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this month, sparking romance speculation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMrVE_0avfSgZt00
Drake and Johanna Leia. Shutterstock; Courtesy of Johanna Leia/Instagram

The duo were seen sitting at a table on the baseball field with white flowers and a bartender nearby as they enjoyed the private meal. The Bringing Up Ballers alum wore a Dodgers jersey while the musician looked casual in a sweater.

Leia seemingly commented on the budding romance shortly after their romantic outing, sharing a quote via her Instagram Story about happiness. “Take time to do what makes your soul happy,” the excerpt read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xDXQ_0avfSgZt00
Drake and Johanna Leia. Cassy AthenaLondon Entertainment/Shutterstock

The model continued to fuel relationship rumors when she shared an Instagram Story video of herself with Drake’s song “Laugh Now Cry Later” playing in the background.

TMZ was first to report the dating news and pointed to Leia’s son, Amari Bailey, as the duo’s mutual link. According to the outlet, the Degrassi alum has been mentoring the basketball player, who is heading to the University of California, Los Angeles, in 2022, on life in the limelight and how to handle attention.

Drake was previously spotted sitting alongside Leia and Michael B. Jordan last month while watching Amari at one of his Sierra Canyon High School games.

The “Hotline Bling” musician, for his part, is vocal about his love of basketball. In April, Drake gushed over his 3-year-old son Adonis’ athletic skills by sharing a series of Instagram Stories of him shooting hoops.

The toddler, whom Drake shares with Sophie Brussaux, was seen making three shots in a row on his mini hoop in the clips.

Adonis let out a big roar in celebration and showed off his muscles in excitement after making the baskets.

At the time, Drake also showed his son on a bigger basketball court with the number 24 hanging on the wall. The number appeared to be in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his second Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

The Grammy winner welcomed his son in October 2017, but it wasn’t until June 2018 that he confirmed his paternity. Two years later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Drake and Brussaux, 31, “are very happily coparenting together.” The insider added in December 2020 that Adonis is a “very happy little boy.”

Before dating Leia, Drake was linked to Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Brussaux
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Stadium#Lakers#Instagram Story#Sierra Canyon High School#Instagram Stories#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake's Girlfriend Johanna Leia Body-Shamed On Twitter

Going on a $10,000 date with Johanna Leia may have been the best album promotion for Drakeas he prepares to release Certified Lover Boy, but the internet has not been kind to the model. Leia was spotted on a date with Drake at Dodger Stadium this week, renting out the entire building to have a private dinner. They were photographed by an overhead helicopter, who captured shots of them looking up at the camera. Ever since, lots of people have been rudely commenting about Leia's look, body-shaming her on social media.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Gallery: Drake's Rumored New Girlfriend, Johanna Leia

Drake has had his share of public love interests throughout the years. The rapper has been previously (and infamously) linked to Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Serena Williams, just to name a few. It's been quiet for a moment, but now it's being reported that the rapper is dating once-model and television personality Johanna Leia.
Musichypebeast.com

Drake Responds To 'Certified Lover Boy' Release Date Rumor

After much anticipation over a potential release of Certified Lover Boy at this past weekend’s Las Vegas Fight Night, the Drake responded to the rumors, giving his own definitive answer. The Toronto rapper was a recent guest on Sound 42’s Fri Yiy Fridays show. He revealed that he is finished...
Los Angeles, CABrenham Banner-Press

Drake has been with new girlfriend for 'months'

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for "several months". The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker was spotted having dinner with the influencer inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles last week and it's now emerged they have been together for some time, People magazine have confirmed. And Drake, 34, has become a mentor...
CelebritiesThe Ringer

Drake’s Dodgers Date, Yacht Season, and a Bennifer Update

Juliet and Amanda start by discussing Drake’s date with model Johanna Leia in Dodger Stadium (0:40). Then they discuss some news from across the pond with the start of celebrity yacht season (14:36), and the outfits celebrities wore at Wimbledon and the European Championship (23:07). They wrap up with an update on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s recent trip to Universal Studios (30:17).
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Drake Is Reportedly Dating Influencer Johanna Leia

Drake has reportedly been dating influencer Johanna Leia for several months. The pair was spotted by ABC7‘s helicopter having dinner together near the first base line in an empty Dodgers Stadium after Drake made a large donation to the Dodgers Foundation. TMZ reports that the rapper has also been spending...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Ex Alex Rodriguez Preventing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck From Buying Home Together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot make a home purchase together and live there happily ever after, at least for now. This is allegedly because of Alex Rodriguez. Not because he's preventing them directly from doing so. Instead, Radar Online reported that the world-renowned singer won't be selling her Los Angeles mansion anytime soon mainly because she still has some financial ties to her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
Los Angeles, CAIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Made a Case for Ribcage Pants

Jennifer Lopez just took high-waisted pants to a whole new level. The multi-hyphenate was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon in what can only be described as ribcage pants — as in, trousers that were cut all the way up her torso. She wore the wide-legged pants with a white low-cut top and sky-high platform heels, pulling together a look that was at once sexy and business-chic. She accessorized with a pair of white-framed sunglasses and simple earrings.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Did Jennifer Lopez Get Engaged to Ben Affleck on Her 52nd Birthday?

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck, which is not that surprising considering they have already became IG official after weeks of reported reconciliation rumors and PDA. The question is, have they gotten engaged?. If the big rock of Jennifer Lopez's finger is to be taken an indication,...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez Makes It Instagram Official With Ben Affleck -- See the PDA-Filled Pic

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially Instagram official!. The couple had yet to post about one another on their social media until now. On Saturday, which happens to be Lopez's 52nd birthday, she posted a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a bathing suit while on a yacht. She also slyly added a PDA-filled photo of her and Affleck kissing on the last slide.
CelebritiesElle

Inside J.Lo’s 52nd Birthday French Yacht Celebration

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez turned 52 years old, posted several photos in a stunning bikini, one photo of a kiss with Ben Affleck, and a video in which she posed in said bikini on a yacht in the South of France. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be...
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Kevin Hart Trolls Nick Cannon After His 7th Child’s Arrival With Fatherhood Billboard

Take that! Kevin Hart got revenge on Nick Cannon two weeks after the Masked Singer host bought him a llama. “I decided to do something nice for him as well,” the comedian, 42, captioned a Thursday, July 22, Instagram photo of a billboard including Cannon’s cell phone number. “Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles. I also did some in ATL & NY. If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon. I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”
Los Angeles, CAhypebeast.com

Drake Rents Dodger Stadium to Have Dinner

After renting out the SoFi Stadium to celebrate his Billboard Music Artist of the Decade Award, Drake recently took over Los Angeles, California’s Dodger Stadium for what appears to be a private dinner. Captured by KABC-TV helicopter reporter Chris Cristi, the Canadian artist was photographed enjoying a private dinner along...

Comments / 0

Community Policy