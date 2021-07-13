17 Ultra-Slimming Red Dresses — Starting at Just $15

Shutterstock

We all know and love the little black dress, and surely have a few hanging in our closets. In fact, we always reach for these dresses when we want to feel confident. After all, black is arguably the most slimming shade for any shopper!

But let’s break the cycle of wearing black 24/7 and throw a new color into the mix — red! It’s a show-stopping shade and actually complements virtually every skin tone. Plus, if you think that a red dress might be less forgiving than a black one, we’re here to prove you wrong. With that in mind, we found a slew of red dresses with flattering designs that will look amazing on any body type. Keep scrolling to check out our favorites!

17 Serious Flattering and Affordable Red Dresses for Every Occasion

Daytime Dresses

1. We’re completely obsessed with the look of this midi sundress from ECOWISH — one of our forever favorites!

2. The draped detail on this LILLUSORY tank dress elevates it from a basic to a unique piece!

3. Thousands of shoppers are loving the tiered ruffle skirt on this tunic dress from FANCYINN!

4. For a relaxed and casual look, this Amazon Essentials jersey dress is a great choice!

5. This A-line swing mini dress from Romwe has the daintiest touch of ruffle on the sleeves that we adore!

6. One of the most popular dresses on Amazon is this tank bodycon from BTFBM — the ruching is seriously flattering!

7. This strapless ZESICA maxi dress is a timeless look for the summer, whether you’re going to the beach or brunch!

Party Dresses

8. This ZAFUL satin slip dress is such a showstopper and will definitely turn heads!

9. The ruched style of this Verdusa bodycon dress is impressing countless fashionistas!

10. We also adore the ruched look of this YMDUCH bodycon dress, and the square neckline is too chic!

11. Even though this is a two-piece set from GOBLES, we had to throw it into the mix!

12. Reviewers say they were blown away by how fabulous they felt in this Mizoci draped bodycon dress!

Formal Evening Dresses

13. The structured look of this cocktail dress from GRACE KARIN is super sophisticated and timeless!

14. If you have a fancy event coming up, you’re going to love this affordable gown from YMDUCH!

15. Everything about this Sidefeel cocktail dress is perfection, from the off-the-shoulder neckline to the high-low skirt!

16. Shoppers love how this full-length GOBLES bodycon dress hugs their curves, and are thrilled with the slimming ruching!

17. The simple, streamlined design of this Mokoru dress looks so fashion-forward!

