'Age, Breed, Location?' Woman creates hilarious website for 'hellion' foster dog

By ELIZABETH THOMAS
WSET
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (WSET) — "Please adopt this hellion." That's the first thing you'll read on pleaseadopthank.com next to a big photo of a blue-eyed dog that's up for adoption. Christine Clauder is 1-year-old Hank's foster mom. She's tired. "After experiencing his always-on personality, they’re JUST NOT HERE FOR IT. We’re all...

wset.com

PetsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Please adopt this hellion!' Exhausted foster mom creates website to find forever home for energetic dog, Hank, who acts like he 'drank all of our coffee'

A Houston foster mom to a very energetic pup created a hilarious website in an effort to find the dog's 'lifetime match' and forever home. Christine Clauder has been the foster mom to Hank, an adorable and indefatigable 1-year-old Siberian black mouth cur since May, and put up the adoption website just a month later in June, claiming 'we need sleep. You have no idea how much we need to sleep.'

