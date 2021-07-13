'Age, Breed, Location?' Woman creates hilarious website for 'hellion' foster dog

We’re often looking for a companion in our lives in the form of a partner, but it’s important that you realize that having a dog is just as effective. Dogs have been used for therapy in many cases successfully, and specific breeds are used for this very cause. It is incredible how much good company can positively affect your life, especially if that company is a fluffy dog. It is known that people who suffer from illnesses and are going through medical treatments, older people, and people with physical or mental disabilities can benefit from a therapy dog. Therapy dogs are well-trained dogs that provide their owners comfort, affection, and calmness whenever they are panicking or having a rough moment. They are there to fully offer support to their owners. Therapy dogs are helpful to anyone, regardless of their age or condition. Here are a few breeds that make for good therapy dogs.