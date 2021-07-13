Regulatory approval remains a large hurdle for cell-based meat
BOSTON — In just five years, the cell-based meat industry has evolved from a handful of startups to around 80 startups, including companies developing end products and those working on specific technology challenges. More than $800 million has been invested in the space since its arrival in agrifood in 2016, allowing many players to transition into pilot-scale setup or even commercialization of their products.www.meatpoultry.com
Comments / 0