Michigan man misidentified by facial recognition technology warns Congress of risks posed by police surveillance

By Malachi Barrett
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 12 days ago
A Michigan man who was wrongly arrested after being misidentified by facial recognition technology joined expert witnesses who warned a congressional subcommittee about the pitfalls of police surveillance software used to find suspects. Facial recognition technology used by the Detroit Police Department mistakenly matched Farmington Hills resident Robert Williams to...

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
