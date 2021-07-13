Workers light fireworks inside Taco Bell, Tennessee officials say. Then it caught fire

Ever have an EXPLOSION of fireworks in your mouth from delicious food? How about an explosion in a restaurant CAUSED by fireworks set off by their employees? That’s what happened at a Nashville area Taco Bell recently! Surveillance video shows workers putting something in a trash can near a door before going outside to record it with their cell phones. As they saw the trash can start to smoke, they realized they had locked themselves out of the restaurant. That’s when they called 9-1-1, and thankfully the Nashville Fire Department was able to put out the fire, however it did cause $30,000 in damages. Normally explosions going off at a Taco Bell are limited to the bathroom…