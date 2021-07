What is sustainable investing and is it different than ESG? This was the main question I wanted to ask Veronica Zhang, Analyst and Deputy Portfolio Manager at VanEck. There are many terms and themes related to what we know today as ESG investing that have actually evolved over decades. What has been clear in recent years is that there is a greater awareness of the need for a better, more sustainable approach, to living, to business and to investing. Is this new level of awareness being driven by demographics or necessity?