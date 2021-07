When I was growing up in Opelika, July was a slow, easy-going month with shelling peas on the front porch or under the Chinaberry tree in the backyard. Both my parents grew up on farms, and they knew how to grow the most delicious vegetables and juicy heirloom tomatoes. Fresh vegetables were the main staple of our lunches and suppers throughout the summer months. With many farmer’s markets in our area now, we are able to savor the flavor of fresh vegetables without the work of having a garden.